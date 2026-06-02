Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,882 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Article Title

J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Article Title

Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted the stock has slipped in the short term, implying some near-term profit-taking as investors digest the large year-to-date move and weigh whether upside is already reflected in the price. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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