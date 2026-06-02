Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,249 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,530 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,577 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $477,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

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