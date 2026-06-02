Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BSX opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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