Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,908 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,908 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,761.43 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,093.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.86. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $1,804.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,368.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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