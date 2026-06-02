Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $41.28 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,078 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,422 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $41,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after buying an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after buying an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,204,722,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $831,372,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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