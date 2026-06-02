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Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $470.52 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Aercap logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Mawer Investment Management boosted its stake in Aercap Holdings by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, ending with 3.27 million shares worth about $470.5 million.
  • Aercap reported solid recent results, including $5.39 EPS and $2.30 billion in quarterly revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a Buy with a consensus target price of $163.13.
  • The company also approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in its valuation and cash generation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,241 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up about 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Aercap worth $470,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Aercap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Aercap by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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