Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $73.35 Million Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,740 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of ITT worth $73,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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