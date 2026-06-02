Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,445 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $44,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit tied to Zoetis securities purchases between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These updates highlight the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and keep the litigation risk in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit tied to Zoetis securities purchases between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These updates highlight the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and keep the litigation risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: One lawsuit notice alleges Zoetis’ risk disclosures were too generic and failed to warn investors about known safety and competition issues, suggesting possible shareholder harm and adding to uncertainty around the company’s legal and operational outlook. Article Title

One lawsuit notice alleges Zoetis’ risk disclosures were too generic and failed to warn investors about known safety and competition issues, suggesting possible shareholder harm and adding to uncertainty around the company’s legal and operational outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance item flagged Zoetis as one of the most oversold S&P 500 stocks so far in 2026, which may reflect weak sentiment but does not itself provide a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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