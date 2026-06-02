Free Trial
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Block logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mawer Investment Management Ltd. disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Block, buying 47,043 shares valued at about $3.06 million.
  • Block has continued to attract broad institutional interest, with 70.44% of shares held by institutional investors and hedge funds, while several analysts remain constructive on the stock despite a few recent downgrades.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.85 EPS versus $0.30 estimated, and shares were up modestly to $76.01 amid ongoing insider selling under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Block.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,043 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Up 0.4%

XYZ opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $90,198.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 479,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,876,033.48. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,924. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Block Right Now?

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Now Pays 15X More Than Your Bank
Elon Now Pays 15X More Than Your Bank
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
By Nathan Reiff | May 26, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines