Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.06 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,497 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,783.45 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,699.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $465.05 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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