Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,207 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 23,102 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.94% of AAON worth $58,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 512.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $442,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,088 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $216,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,580. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,468 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,796. Company insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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