Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,224 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 701,802 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of AptarGroup worth $250,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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