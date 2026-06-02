Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares in the company, valued at $22,462,706.70. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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