Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSW. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,341,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE:CSW opened at $269.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total value of $430,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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