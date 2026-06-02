Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 55,716 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,172 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Ryan Specialty worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 65.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 878.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Ryan Specialty's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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