Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,095 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $72,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,165,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after acquiring an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,029,000 after acquiring an additional 798,457 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 65.3% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock worth $592,603,000 after acquiring an additional 724,349 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock worth $426,195,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $402.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $408.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.97 and a 200 day moving average of $339.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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