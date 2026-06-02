Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 58,371 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,788 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,371 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $112,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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