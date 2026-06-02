Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,988 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,310 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $338.41 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.12. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

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