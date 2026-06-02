Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 156,816 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Cognex worth $46,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 173,138.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 10,471,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $73,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 1,785,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Cognex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $252,360,000 after buying an additional 1,529,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 842,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. This represents a 88.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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