Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires 42,980 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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