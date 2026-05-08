Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires New Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Stride by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 171.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company's stock.

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Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $91.85 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.69 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

Further Reading

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