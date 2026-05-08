Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 512,847 Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000. Hesai Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.37% of Hesai Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSAI. Weiss Ratings lowered Hesai Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hesai Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.96.

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Hesai Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HSAI opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.50. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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