Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 90,000 STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STMicroelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STMicroelectronics wasn't on the list.

While STMicroelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here