Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys New Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $388,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $456,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $128,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,424 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $208,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,291,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $360,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: several coverage notes flagged Cameco as a top energy/nuclear idea, reinforcing demand expectations for uranium and nuclear services. Read More.

Analysts remain constructive: several coverage notes flagged Cameco as a top energy/nuclear idea, reinforcing demand expectations for uranium and nuclear services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Canada reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept its target (C$180), signaling continued institutional support after Q1 results. Read More.

Stifel Canada reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept its target (C$180), signaling continued institutional support after Q1 results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bay Street backing: Scotiabank lifted its Cameco price target to $175 (cited optimism around the accelerating nuclear cycle). Read More.

Bay Street backing: Scotiabank lifted its Cameco price target to $175 (cited optimism around the accelerating nuclear cycle). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and analyst call transcripts highlight strong Q1 results, improved margins and structural demand for uranium — supportive for medium-to-long-term earnings. Read More. Read More.

Bullish commentary and analyst call transcripts highlight strong Q1 results, improved margins and structural demand for uranium — supportive for medium-to-long-term earnings. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cameco elected nine directors at its May 7 annual meeting — routine governance update with no immediate operational impact. Read More.

Cameco elected nine directors at its May 7 annual meeting — routine governance update with no immediate operational impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company investor/shareholder/analyst call prepared remarks and transcripts were published; useful for detail on production plans and contract cadence but contained no surprise guidance changes. Read More.

Company investor/shareholder/analyst call prepared remarks and transcripts were published; useful for detail on production plans and contract cadence but contained no surprise guidance changes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explaining why CCJ is trending summarize the same mix of fundamentals and momentum; helpful for context but not market-moving by themselves. Read More.

Coverage pieces explaining why CCJ is trending summarize the same mix of fundamentals and momentum; helpful for context but not market-moving by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector profit-taking: nuclear peers saw sharp moves (big multi-week rallies followed by a pullback), and Cameco slipped amid that rotation — short-term selling pressure after an “explosive” rally. Read More.

Sector profit-taking: nuclear peers saw sharp moves (big multi-week rallies followed by a pullback), and Cameco slipped amid that rotation — short-term selling pressure after an “explosive” rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate modestly (from $1.47 to $1.37) — a small downward revision that could temper near-term sentiment despite the bank’s Outperform stance and higher price target.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $118.73 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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