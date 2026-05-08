Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys New Shares in GDS Holdings $GDS

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. GDS comprises 1.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 295.4% in the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 1,648,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 1,671.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,227,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,934 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in GDS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,258,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $28,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

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GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 0.46. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GDS had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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