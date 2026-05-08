Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys Shares of 16,062 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.14% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 225.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $281.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.83 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts forecast that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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