Maxi Investments CY Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd cut its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Valaris were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Valaris by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valaris by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Valaris Stock Down 1.0%

Valaris stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $105.35.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company's revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Valaris from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $63.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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