Maxi Investments CY Ltd Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.3% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,150 shares of the company's stock worth $471,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,277,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at $84,233,809.77. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,313 shares of company stock worth $64,308,373. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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