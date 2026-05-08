Maxi Investments CY Ltd Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 72.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $196.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $216 from $200 and reiterated a Buy, citing constructive channel checks with partners and customers — a catalyst for investor confidence in demand and growth. BTIG Just Got Bullish on Palo Alto Networks: Price Target Climbs to $216 on Improving Channel Checks

BTIG raised its price target to $216 from $200 and reiterated a Buy, citing constructive channel checks with partners and customers — a catalyst for investor confidence in demand and growth. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $220 (from $205), signaling analyst confidence that upside remains vs. current levels and supporting short‑term buying interest. Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $220 (from $205), signaling analyst confidence that upside remains vs. current levels and supporting short‑term buying interest. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks analysis warns PANW trades at a premium valuation and notes acquisition costs, EPS pressure and increasing competition could weigh on near‑term results — a reminder that fundamentals and high multiples still pose downside risk. Palo Alto Networks Trades at Premium Valuation: How to Play the Stock

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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