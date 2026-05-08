Maxi Investments CY Ltd Increases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,290 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Swedbank AB grew its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $223.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: QCOM’s recent quarterly beat, record automotive revenue and expanding AI focus (including custom silicon for hyperscalers) have re‑rated the stock and underlie investor optimism. Read More.

QCOM’s recent quarterly beat, record automotive revenue and expanding AI focus (including custom silicon for hyperscalers) have re‑rated the stock and underlie investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a fresh $20 billion buyback and the company confirmed partnerships (eg. Snap AR) that support a pivot beyond smartphones — directly cited as a driver of intraday gains. Read More.

Management authorized a fresh $20 billion buyback and the company confirmed partnerships (eg. Snap AR) that support a pivot beyond smartphones — directly cited as a driver of intraday gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader market AI flows and an “AI momentum” trade lifted QCOM shares as investors price in Qualcomm’s role supplying lower‑cost AI silicon and modem/AI combos. Read More.

Broader market AI flows and an “AI momentum” trade lifted QCOM shares as investors price in Qualcomm’s role supplying lower‑cost AI silicon and modem/AI combos. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product expansion: new midrange chips adding Wi‑Fi 7 and gaming improvements broaden TAM at lower price points — supportive for long‑term growth but less immediately market‑moving than the buyback/AI news. Read More.

Product expansion: new midrange chips adding Wi‑Fi 7 and gaming improvements broaden TAM at lower price points — supportive for long‑term growth but less immediately market‑moving than the buyback/AI news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Supply headwinds: memory‑related constraints were noted in a Q1 review and remain a potential drag on handset/component revenue near term. Read More.

Supply headwinds: memory‑related constraints were noted in a Q1 review and remain a potential drag on handset/component revenue near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: the stock’s rapid rally has hit record‑high resistance, which could prompt profit‑taking or consolidation after the sharp run. Read More.

Technical/valuation caution: the stock’s rapid rally has hit record‑high resistance, which could prompt profit‑taking or consolidation after the sharp run. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: commentary that Apple dominated 2026 procurement highlights ongoing concentration/competitive dynamics in the chip market that could limit upside in certain product cycles. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,966. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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