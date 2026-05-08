Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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