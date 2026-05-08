Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.06% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company's stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 2.22. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $66.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,948. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,121,640. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,743. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

See Also

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