Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.35 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 41,018 shares of the company's stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 110,404 shares of the company's stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company's stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 433,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here