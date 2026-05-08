Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.55 Million in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is presently -18.05%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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