Maxi Investments CY Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Maxi Investments CY Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Trading Up 31.3%

Shares of DDOG opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.81, a P/E/G ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Datadog raises annual forecast

Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Q1 2026 Results

Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. FedRAMP High Certification

Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Analyst reactions

Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Options trade note

Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction.

Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. SEC Form 4 (GC sale)

Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (very high P/E), so the stock may be vulnerable to a pullback if growth slows or if market sentiment shifts — consider that much of the move reflects forward expectations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a "sell" rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.41.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $625,200. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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