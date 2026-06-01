Maxi Investments CY Ltd Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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