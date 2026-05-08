Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases 58,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 292.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 2.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3%

BABA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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