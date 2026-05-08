Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases 80,000 Shares of DLocal Limited $DLO

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of DLocal worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DLocal by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,668 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts: Sign Up

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.75 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. DLocal had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. DLocal's quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.1939 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DLocal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DLocal wasn't on the list.

While DLocal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here