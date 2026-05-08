Maxi Investments CY Ltd Sells 12,375 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Maxi Investments CY Ltd decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in XPO were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 933,745 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $120,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,847 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPO by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 587,534 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,808,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,997,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,924,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut XPO from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on XPO to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of XPO and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $206.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $231.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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