Maxi Investments CY Ltd Sells 6,330 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Maxi Investments CY Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

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Synopsys Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $505.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $434.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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