Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes $1.47 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,341 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $184.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.55 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $197.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Social and trade‑media buzz highlights Nebius’s very large order book and multi‑year hyperscaler deals, which has helped spark retail and institutional momentum. Order Book Coverage (Yahoo)

Social and trade‑media buzz highlights Nebius’s very large order book and multi‑year hyperscaler deals, which has helped spark retail and institutional momentum. Positive Sentiment: Nebius agreed to buy Eigen AI (~$643M) to add inference and model‑optimization capabilities to its Token Factory, a move analysts say could improve gross margins and the company’s addressable market in production AI workloads. Eigen AI Acquisition (MarketBeat)

Nebius agreed to buy Eigen AI (~$643M) to add inference and model‑optimization capabilities to its Token Factory, a move analysts say could improve gross margins and the company’s addressable market in production AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has turned more constructive (price‑target raises, new overweights) and media pieces flag Nebius as an AI inference contender, supporting the stock’s breakout to fresh highs. Surge Coverage (Benzinga)

Analyst coverage has turned more constructive (price‑target raises, new overweights) and media pieces flag Nebius as an AI inference contender, supporting the stock’s breakout to fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Elena Bunina sold ~5,882 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (part of several recent pre‑scheduled sales); disclosure reduces but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Insider Sale Filing

Insider selling: Director Elena Bunina sold ~5,882 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (part of several recent pre‑scheduled sales); disclosure reduces but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and management commentary (reporting expected in mid‑May) are near‑term catalysts — results on ARR, hyperscaler deployment timing, and Eigen integration could swing sentiment. Q1 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 earnings and management commentary (reporting expected in mid‑May) are near‑term catalysts — results on ARR, hyperscaler deployment timing, and Eigen integration could swing sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CapEx funding and operating cash flow are key risks: FY25 OCF was boosted by large customer advances, and management’s guidance implies substantial incremental funding needs that could lead to dilution or refinancing if cash generation or contract receipts lag expectations. CapEx Funding Debate (Seeking Alpha)

CapEx funding and operating cash flow are key risks: FY25 OCF was boosted by large customer advances, and management’s guidance implies substantial incremental funding needs that could lead to dilution or refinancing if cash generation or contract receipts lag expectations. Negative Sentiment: High implied expectations and elevated valuation increase execution risk — any missed ARR, slower-than-expected deployments, or integration delays for Eigen could produce sharp downside given the stock’s rapid run and high beta. Valuation/Execution Risk (Yahoo)

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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