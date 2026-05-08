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Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Solaris Energy Infrastructure logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new fourth-quarter stake of 103,650 shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI), valued at about $4.77 million, as part of broader institutional buying that leaves institutions owning roughly 67.44% of the company.
  • Significant insider selling occurred recently: Ktr Management sold 2,000,000 shares at an average of $70.75 (~$141.5M) and Director W. Howard Keenan Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares at $74.50 (~$149.0M); corporate insiders still hold about 20.23% of SEI.
  • Market and analyst snapshot: SEI trades near $72.96 with a $5.0B market cap and a P/E of 81.98, and analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $75.18 price target amid mostly Buy ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.15% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock worth $133,940,000 after purchasing an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 1,116,794 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 12.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,830 shares of the company's stock worth $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 130,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,320 shares of the company's stock worth $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE:SEI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEI. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEI

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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