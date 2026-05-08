Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSN opened at $67.84 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here