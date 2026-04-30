Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $123.86 Million Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 819,203 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 7.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Brookfield worth $123,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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