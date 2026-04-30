Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Takes Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,483,799 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,091,000. Copart accounts for about 3.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.15% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. This represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

See Also

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