McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,794 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 113,509 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up 3.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.26% of McDonald's worth $571,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Up 0.3%

MCD opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.07.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here