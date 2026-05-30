McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.57.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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