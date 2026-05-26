McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,951 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 735.7% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,209. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.23.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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