McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,843 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Up 0.5%

MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $295.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.57. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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