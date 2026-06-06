MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 5,420 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after buying an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $328.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.22.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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